Shiva Texyarn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.94 crore, up 16.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.94 crore in March 2022 up 16.02% from Rs. 109.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 74.94% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022 down 48.08% from Rs. 15.12 crore in March 2021.

Shiva Texyarn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.86 in March 2021.

Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 191.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and 3.66% over the last 12 months.