Shiva Texyarn Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.78 crore, down 5.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.78 crore in March 2020 down 5.54% from Rs. 95.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 120.93% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2020 down 8.47% from Rs. 9.92 crore in March 2019.

Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 95.25 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.16% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.