Shiva Texyarn Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.78 crore, down 5.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Texyarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.78 crore in March 2020 down 5.54% from Rs. 95.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 120.93% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2020 down 8.47% from Rs. 9.92 crore in March 2019.
Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 95.25 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.16% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.
|Shiva Texyarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.78
|98.10
|95.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.78
|98.10
|95.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.08
|55.54
|54.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|3.34
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.16
|4.45
|6.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.09
|10.35
|9.55
|Depreciation
|4.07
|3.45
|2.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.98
|15.38
|14.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|5.60
|6.47
|Other Income
|4.03
|0.19
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.01
|5.78
|6.96
|Interest
|5.32
|5.68
|5.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.11
|1.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|0.11
|1.08
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.12
|1.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.12
|1.31
|Equity Share Capital
|12.96
|12.96
|12.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.10
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.10
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.10
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.10
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:25 am