Shiva Texyarn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.16 crore, down 29.3% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Texyarn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.16 crore in June 2023 down 29.3% from Rs. 127.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2023 down 1084.32% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 97.74% from Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2022.

    Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 154.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.97% over the last 12 months.

    Shiva Texyarn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.1697.44127.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.1697.44127.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.0063.0997.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.410.571.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.513.44-7.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1510.3411.48
    Depreciation3.713.632.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3420.0816.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.96-3.714.36
    Other Income0.4215.520.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.5411.824.62
    Interest2.912.493.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.459.330.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.459.330.88
    Tax-0.463.010.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.996.320.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.996.320.61
    Equity Share Capital12.9612.9612.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.624.870.47
    Diluted EPS-4.624.870.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.624.870.47
    Diluted EPS-4.624.870.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shiva Texyarn #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

