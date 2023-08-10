Shiva Texyarn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.16 crore, down 29.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.16 crore in June 2023 down 29.3% from Rs. 127.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2023 down 1084.32% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 97.74% from Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2022.

Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 154.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.97% over the last 12 months.