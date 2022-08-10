Shiva Texyarn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.52 crore, up 48.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.52 crore in June 2022 up 48.73% from Rs. 85.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 87.57% from Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2022 down 44.83% from Rs. 13.63 crore in June 2021.

Shiva Texyarn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2021.

Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 168.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.82% returns over the last 6 months and -20.02% over the last 12 months.