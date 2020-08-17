Shiva Texyarn Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.31 crore, down 39.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.31 crore in June 2020 down 39.33% from Rs. 84.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2020 up 13.22% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2020 down 5.26% from Rs. 9.70 crore in June 2019.

Shiva Texyarn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2019.

Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 79.85 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -24.28% over the last 12 months.