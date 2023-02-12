Shiva Texyarn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.78 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Texyarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.78 crore in December 2022 down 36.87% from Rs. 150.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2022 down 255.52% from Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2021.
Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 118.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -47.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shiva Texyarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.78
|91.14
|150.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.78
|91.14
|150.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.72
|60.71
|81.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.98
|0.64
|3.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.88
|1.06
|11.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.21
|10.47
|11.72
|Depreciation
|3.68
|3.89
|3.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.67
|15.39
|25.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.37
|-1.02
|13.44
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.04
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.19
|-0.97
|13.59
|Interest
|3.31
|4.28
|4.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.51
|-5.25
|9.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.51
|-5.25
|9.42
|Tax
|0.85
|-1.04
|3.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.35
|-4.21
|6.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.35
|-4.21
|6.01
|Equity Share Capital
|12.96
|12.96
|12.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.22
|-3.25
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|-7.22
|-3.25
|4.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.22
|-3.25
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|-7.22
|-3.25
|4.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited