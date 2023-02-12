 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shiva Texyarn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.78 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Texyarn are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.78 crore in December 2022 down 36.87% from Rs. 150.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2022 down 255.52% from Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2021.

Shiva Texyarn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.78 91.14 150.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.78 91.14 150.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.72 60.71 81.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.98 0.64 3.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.88 1.06 11.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.21 10.47 11.72
Depreciation 3.68 3.89 3.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.67 15.39 25.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.37 -1.02 13.44
Other Income 0.18 0.04 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.19 -0.97 13.59
Interest 3.31 4.28 4.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.51 -5.25 9.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.51 -5.25 9.42
Tax 0.85 -1.04 3.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.35 -4.21 6.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.35 -4.21 6.01
Equity Share Capital 12.96 12.96 12.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.22 -3.25 4.64
Diluted EPS -7.22 -3.25 4.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.22 -3.25 4.64
Diluted EPS -7.22 -3.25 4.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited