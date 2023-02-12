English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shiva Texyarn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.78 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Texyarn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.78 crore in December 2022 down 36.87% from Rs. 150.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2022 down 255.52% from Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2021.

    Shiva Texyarn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.7891.14150.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.7891.14150.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.7260.7181.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.980.643.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.881.0611.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.2110.4711.72
    Depreciation3.683.893.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.6715.3925.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.37-1.0213.44
    Other Income0.180.040.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.19-0.9713.59
    Interest3.314.284.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.51-5.259.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.51-5.259.42
    Tax0.85-1.043.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.35-4.216.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.35-4.216.01
    Equity Share Capital12.9612.9612.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.22-3.254.64
    Diluted EPS-7.22-3.254.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.22-3.254.64
    Diluted EPS-7.22-3.254.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited