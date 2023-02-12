Shiva Texyarn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.78 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.78 crore in December 2022 down 36.87% from Rs. 150.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2022 down 255.52% from Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2021.

Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 118.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -47.44% over the last 12 months.