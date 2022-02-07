Shiva Texyarn Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.13 crore, up 55.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.13 crore in December 2021 up 55.2% from Rs. 96.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2021 up 8.8% from Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2021 up 14.07% from Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2020.

Shiva Texyarn EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.26 in December 2020.

Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 272.20 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.59% returns over the last 6 months and 91.08% over the last 12 months.