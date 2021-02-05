Shiva Texyarn Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 96.74 crore, down 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.74 crore in December 2020 down 1.4% from Rs. 98.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2020 up 4335.96% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2020 up 57.85% from Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2019.

Shiva Texyarn EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 124.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.02% returns over the last 6 months and 32.85% over the last 12 months.