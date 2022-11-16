Shiva Suitings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 31.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in September 2022 up 31.25% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 56.38% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Shiva Suitings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.