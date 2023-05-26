English
    Shiva Suitings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 89.81% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Suitings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 89.81% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 230.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Shiva Suitings shares closed at 12.18 on May 23, 2023 (BSE)

    Shiva Suitings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.841.340.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.841.340.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.921.190.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.110.02-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.020.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.090.06
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.090.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.090.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.090.06
    Tax0.000.020.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.070.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.070.02
    Equity Share Capital1.551.551.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.460.14
    Diluted EPS-0.180.460.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.460.14
    Diluted EPS-0.180.460.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shiva Suitings #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:00 pm