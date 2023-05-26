Shiva Suitings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 89.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 89.81% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 230.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Shiva Suitings shares closed at 12.18 on May 23, 2023 (BSE)