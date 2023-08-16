Shiva Suitings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, down 4.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in June 2023 down 4.79% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 25.82% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Shiva Suitings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2022.

Shiva Suitings shares closed at 16.28 on July 27, 2023 (BSE)