Shiva Suitings Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 46.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2020 down 46.35% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 down 71.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

Shiva Suitings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2019.