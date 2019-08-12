Shiva Suitings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 54.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2019 down 54.74% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 245.45% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

Shiva Suitings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2018.