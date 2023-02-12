 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shiva Suitings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 172.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Suitings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 172.27% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 230.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Shiva Suitings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.34 1.49 0.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.34 1.49 0.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.19 1.36 0.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.04 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.04 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.03 -0.05
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.03 -0.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.09 0.03 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.09 0.03 -0.05
Tax 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 0.03 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 0.03 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 1.55 1.55 1.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 0.17 -0.25
Diluted EPS 0.46 0.17 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 0.17 -0.25
Diluted EPS 0.46 0.17 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited