Shiva Suitings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 172.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 172.27% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 230.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.