Shiva Suitings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 172.27% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Suitings are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 172.27% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 230.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
Shiva Suitings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.
|Shiva Suitings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.34
|1.49
|0.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.34
|1.49
|0.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.19
|1.36
|0.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.04
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.03
|-0.05
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.03
|-0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.03
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.03
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|1.55
|1.55
|1.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|0.17
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|0.17
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|0.17
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|0.17
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited