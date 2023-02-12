English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shiva Suitings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 172.27% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Suitings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 172.27% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 230.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Shiva Suitings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.341.490.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.341.490.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.191.360.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.04--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.040.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.03-0.05
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.03-0.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.090.03-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.090.03-0.05
    Tax0.020.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.070.03-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.070.03-0.05
    Equity Share Capital1.551.551.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.17-0.25
    Diluted EPS0.460.17-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.17-0.25
    Diluted EPS0.460.17-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited