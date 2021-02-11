Shiva Suitings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 41.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in December 2020 down 41.81% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 67.39% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Shiva Suitings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2019.