Shiva Mills Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.53 crore, down 41.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Mills Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.53 crore in March 2023 down 41.65% from Rs. 64.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 down 137.51% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 102.82% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2022.
Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 82.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.54% returns over the last 6 months and -15.29% over the last 12 months.
|Shiva Mills Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.53
|31.95
|64.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.53
|31.95
|64.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.58
|24.93
|46.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.61
|5.21
|-1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.34
|2.77
|4.99
|Depreciation
|1.55
|1.65
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.04
|3.35
|5.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.60
|-5.95
|7.45
|Other Income
|0.79
|0.20
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|-5.75
|7.70
|Interest
|0.05
|0.15
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-5.90
|7.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|-5.90
|7.36
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.43
|2.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|-5.47
|5.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|-5.47
|5.06
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-6.33
|5.85
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-6.33
|5.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-6.33
|5.85
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-6.33
|5.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
