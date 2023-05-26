Shiva Mills Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.53 crore, down 41.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.53 crore in March 2023 down 41.65% from Rs. 64.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 down 137.51% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 102.82% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2022.

Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 82.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.54% returns over the last 6 months and -15.29% over the last 12 months.