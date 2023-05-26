English
    Shiva Mills Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.53 crore, down 41.65% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Mills Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.53 crore in March 2023 down 41.65% from Rs. 64.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 down 137.51% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 102.82% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2022.

    Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 82.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.54% returns over the last 6 months and -15.29% over the last 12 months.

    Shiva Mills Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.5331.9564.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.5331.9564.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.5824.9346.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.615.21-1.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.342.774.99
    Depreciation1.551.651.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.043.355.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.60-5.957.45
    Other Income0.790.200.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.81-5.757.70
    Interest0.050.150.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.85-5.907.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.85-5.907.36
    Tax0.04-0.432.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.90-5.475.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.90-5.475.06
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-6.335.85
    Diluted EPS-2.19-6.335.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-6.335.85
    Diluted EPS-2.19-6.335.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

