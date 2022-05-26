Shiva Mills Lim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.32 crore, up 35.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.32 crore in March 2022 up 35.86% from Rs. 47.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021.

Shiva Mills Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.89 in March 2021.

Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 92.75 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)