Shiva Mills Lim Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore, down 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore in March 2020 down 0.89% from Rs. 46.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 70.9% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2020 down 7.3% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2019.

Shiva Mills Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2019.

Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 26.95 on June 25, 2020 (NSE)