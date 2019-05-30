Shiva Mills Lim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.57 crore, up 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.57 crore in March 2019 up 14.69% from Rs. 40.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019 down 49.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2019 down 27.59% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2018.

Shiva Mills Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2018.

Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 52.55 on May 29, 2019 (NSE)