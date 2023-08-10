Shiva Mills Lim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.04 crore, down 26.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.04 crore in June 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 44.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2023 down 153.29% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 105.96% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 73.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months.