    Shiva Mills Lim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.04 crore, down 26.23% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Mills Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.04 crore in June 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 44.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2023 down 153.29% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 105.96% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

    Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 73.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months.

    Shiva Mills Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.0437.5344.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.0437.5344.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.9427.5843.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.883.61-14.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.023.344.37
    Depreciation1.631.551.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.594.044.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.26-2.605.30
    Other Income0.220.790.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.04-1.815.46
    Interest0.040.050.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.08-1.854.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.08-1.854.85
    Tax-0.210.041.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.88-1.903.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.88-1.903.52
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.17-2.194.07
    Diluted EPS-2.17-2.194.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.17-2.194.07
    Diluted EPS-2.17-2.194.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shiva Mills Lim #Shiva Mills Limited #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

