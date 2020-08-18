Shiva Mills Lim Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore, down 77.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Mills Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore in June 2020 down 77.98% from Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2020 down 641.03% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020 down 107.43% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2019.
Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 23.45 on August 17, 2020 (NSE)
|Shiva Mills Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.33
|46.16
|42.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.33
|46.16
|42.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.47
|21.54
|31.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.11
|14.00
|-2.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.69
|4.16
|4.28
|Depreciation
|1.38
|1.37
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.59
|3.67
|6.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|1.41
|2.05
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.14
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|1.55
|2.17
|Interest
|0.93
|1.47
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.56
|0.09
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.56
|0.09
|0.63
|Tax
|-0.14
|-0.01
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.42
|0.10
|0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.42
|0.10
|0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.80
|0.11
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.80
|0.11
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.80
|0.11
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.80
|0.11
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am