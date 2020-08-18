Shiva Mills Lim Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore, down 77.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.33 crore in June 2020 down 77.98% from Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2020 down 641.03% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020 down 107.43% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2019.

Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 23.45 on August 17, 2020 (NSE)