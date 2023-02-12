 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shiva Mills Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore, down 45.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Mills Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 45.61% from Rs. 58.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2022 down 236.8% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 down 158.16% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.

Shiva Mills Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.95 44.80 58.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.95 44.80 58.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.93 34.59 37.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.21 6.24 2.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.77 3.24 6.03
Depreciation 1.65 1.43 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.35 3.88 5.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.95 -4.58 5.47
Other Income 0.20 0.16 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.75 -4.42 5.63
Interest 0.15 0.14 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.90 -4.56 5.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.90 -4.56 5.40
Tax -0.43 -1.25 1.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.47 -3.31 4.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.47 -3.31 4.00
Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.33 -3.83 4.63
Diluted EPS -6.33 -3.83 4.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.33 -3.83 4.63
Diluted EPS -6.33 -3.83 4.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited