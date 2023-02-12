Shiva Mills Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore, down 45.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 45.61% from Rs. 58.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2022 down 236.8% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 down 158.16% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.