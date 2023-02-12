Shiva Mills Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore, down 45.61% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Mills Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 45.61% from Rs. 58.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2022 down 236.8% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 down 158.16% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.
Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 90.35 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.21% returns over the last 6 months and -38.03% over the last 12 months.
|Shiva Mills Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.95
|44.80
|58.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.95
|44.80
|58.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.93
|34.59
|37.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.21
|6.24
|2.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.77
|3.24
|6.03
|Depreciation
|1.65
|1.43
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.35
|3.88
|5.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.95
|-4.58
|5.47
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.16
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.75
|-4.42
|5.63
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.90
|-4.56
|5.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.90
|-4.56
|5.40
|Tax
|-0.43
|-1.25
|1.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.47
|-3.31
|4.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.47
|-3.31
|4.00
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|-3.83
|4.63
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|-3.83
|4.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|-3.83
|4.63
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|-3.83
|4.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited