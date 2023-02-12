English
    Shiva Mills Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore, down 45.61% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Mills Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore in December 2022 down 45.61% from Rs. 58.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2022 down 236.8% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 down 158.16% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021.

    Shiva Mills Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.9544.8058.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.9544.8058.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.9334.5937.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.216.242.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.773.246.03
    Depreciation1.651.431.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.353.885.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.95-4.585.47
    Other Income0.200.160.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.75-4.425.63
    Interest0.150.140.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.90-4.565.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.90-4.565.40
    Tax-0.43-1.251.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.47-3.314.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.47-3.314.00
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.33-3.834.63
    Diluted EPS-6.33-3.834.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.33-3.834.63
    Diluted EPS-6.33-3.834.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited