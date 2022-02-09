Shiva Mills Lim Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.75 crore, up 28.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.75 crore in December 2021 up 28.71% from Rs. 45.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021 down 27.44% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2021 down 19.34% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2020.

Shiva Mills Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.38 in December 2020.

Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 171.30 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)