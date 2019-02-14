Shiva Mills Lim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore, down 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore in December 2018 down 23.65% from Rs. 45.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2018 up 14.01% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2018 up 10.32% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2017.

Shiva Mills Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2017.

Shiva Mills Lim shares closed at 45.60 on February 13, 2019 (NSE)