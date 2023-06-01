Shiva Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.49 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.49 crore in March 2023 down 49.57% from Rs. 80.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 85.57% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2023 down 65.46% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2022.

Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2022.

Shiva Global shares closed at 80.31 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.