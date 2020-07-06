Shiva Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore, down 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.07 crore in March 2020 down 16.32% from Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020 up 140.58% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2020 down 13.79% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2019.

Shiva Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2019.

Shiva Global shares closed at 24.55 on July 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.