Shiva Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.79 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.79 crore in June 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 55.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 68.64% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2023 down 44.49% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022.

Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2022.

Shiva Global shares closed at 66.61 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.96% returns over the last 6 months and -25.53% over the last 12 months.