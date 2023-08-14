English
    Shiva Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.79 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.79 crore in June 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 55.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 68.64% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2023 down 44.49% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022.

    Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2022.

    Shiva Global shares closed at 66.61 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.96% returns over the last 6 months and -25.53% over the last 12 months.

    Shiva Global Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.7940.4955.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.7940.4955.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.5233.8339.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.391.362.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.36-3.93-1.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.300.98
    Depreciation0.300.410.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.455.498.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.322.034.47
    Other Income0.050.130.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.372.164.54
    Interest1.261.181.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.110.993.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.110.993.49
    Tax0.290.310.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.820.682.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.820.682.61
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.682.62
    Diluted EPS0.820.682.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.682.62
    Diluted EPS0.820.682.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

