Shiva Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, down 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in June 2022 down 10.1% from Rs. 61.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022 down 25.54% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022 down 14.72% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2021.

Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in June 2021.

Shiva Global shares closed at 97.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.38% returns over the last 6 months and 43.57% over the last 12 months.