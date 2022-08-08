English
    Shiva Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, down 10.1% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in June 2022 down 10.1% from Rs. 61.52 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022 down 25.54% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2022 down 14.72% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2021.

    Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in June 2021.

    Shiva Global shares closed at 97.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.38% returns over the last 6 months and 43.57% over the last 12 months.

    Shiva Global Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.3180.2961.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.3180.2961.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.4140.6924.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.619.1626.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.076.52-4.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.231.08
    Depreciation0.270.320.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.6515.448.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.476.945.39
    Other Income0.070.180.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.547.125.39
    Interest1.050.850.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.496.274.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.496.274.66
    Tax0.881.551.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.614.713.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.614.713.51
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.624.723.51
    Diluted EPS2.624.723.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.624.723.51
    Diluted EPS2.624.723.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Shiva Global #Shiva Global Agro Industries
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
