Shiva Global Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.40 crore, up 90.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.40 crore in June 2020 up 90.66% from Rs. 33.26 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2020 up 62.47% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2020 up 34.07% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2019.
Shiva Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2019.
Shiva Global shares closed at 34.95 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 95.80% returns over the last 6 months and 38.69% over the last 12 months.
|Shiva Global Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.40
|22.07
|33.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.40
|22.07
|33.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.01
|9.09
|12.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.02
|16.09
|5.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.11
|-8.55
|8.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.40
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.27
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.70
|3.45
|4.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.77
|1.32
|1.98
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.41
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.78
|1.73
|2.02
|Interest
|0.47
|0.53
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.31
|1.20
|1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.31
|1.20
|1.47
|Tax
|0.58
|0.03
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.73
|1.17
|1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.73
|1.17
|1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|9.99
|9.99
|9.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.73
|1.17
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.73
|1.17
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.73
|1.17
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.73
|1.17
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:33 am