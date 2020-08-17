Shiva Global Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.40 crore, up 90.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.40 crore in June 2020 up 90.66% from Rs. 33.26 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2020 up 62.47% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2020 up 34.07% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2019.

Shiva Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2019.

Shiva Global shares closed at 34.95 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 95.80% returns over the last 6 months and 38.69% over the last 12 months.