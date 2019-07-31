Shiva Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.26 crore, down 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.26 crore in June 2019 down 14.72% from Rs. 39.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2019 down 16.7% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2019 down 16.91% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2018.

Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.28 in June 2018.

Shiva Global shares closed at 20.25 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)