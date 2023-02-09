Shiva Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.81 crore, down 15.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 27.81 crore in December 2022 down 15.89% from Rs. 33.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 42.39% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2022 down 6.97% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2021.
Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2021.
|Shiva Global shares closed at 101.65 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.70% returns over the last 6 months and 18.96% over the last 12 months.
|Shiva Global Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.81
|55.95
|33.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.81
|55.95
|33.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.33
|42.38
|22.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.53
|0.39
|1.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.45
|1.57
|-1.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.25
|1.21
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.90
|7.88
|7.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.98
|2.24
|2.08
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.00
|2.35
|2.19
|Interest
|1.24
|0.78
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.75
|1.57
|1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.75
|1.57
|1.30
|Tax
|0.19
|0.39
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.56
|1.18
|0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.56
|1.18
|0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|9.99
|9.99
|9.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|1.18
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|1.18
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|1.18
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|1.18
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited