MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shiva Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.06 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

January 17, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.06 crore in December 2021 up 7.46% from Rs. 30.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021 up 130.03% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2021 up 110.34% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Shiva Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2020.

Close

Shiva Global shares closed at 88.75 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.86% returns over the last 6 months and 114.63% over the last 12 months.

Shiva Global Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations33.0630.1030.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations33.0630.1030.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials22.0925.267.92
Purchase of Traded Goods1.894.1415.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.76-8.251.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.040.930.49
Depreciation0.250.250.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.473.014.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.084.760.85
Other Income0.100.060.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.194.820.91
Interest0.880.950.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.303.870.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.303.870.57
Tax0.320.960.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.982.900.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.982.900.43
Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.982.910.43
Diluted EPS0.982.910.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.982.910.43
Diluted EPS0.982.910.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Shiva Global #Shiva Global Agro Industries
first published: Jan 17, 2022 10:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.