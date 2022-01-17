Shiva Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.06 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.06 crore in December 2021 up 7.46% from Rs. 30.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021 up 130.03% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2021 up 110.34% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Shiva Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2020.

Shiva Global shares closed at 88.75 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.86% returns over the last 6 months and 114.63% over the last 12 months.