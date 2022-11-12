 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shiva Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.13 crore, up 22.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.13 crore in September 2022 up 22.29% from Rs. 101.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2022 down 52.25% from Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2022 down 36.11% from Rs. 7.67 crore in September 2021.

Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in September 2021.

Shiva Global shares closed at 115.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 76.25% over the last 12 months.

Shiva Global Agro Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.13 142.30 101.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.13 142.30 101.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.36 103.05 75.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.44 20.10 12.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.03 -2.65 -2.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.78 2.17 2.10
Depreciation 0.66 0.62 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.84 12.37 6.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.02 6.64 6.86
Other Income 0.21 0.15 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.24 6.80 7.04
Interest 1.49 2.23 1.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.75 4.57 5.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.75 4.57 5.27
Tax 0.69 1.15 1.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.06 3.42 3.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.06 3.42 3.95
Minority Interest -0.41 -0.36 -0.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.65 3.06 3.45
Equity Share Capital 9.99 9.99 9.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 3.06 3.46
Diluted EPS 1.65 3.06 3.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.65 3.06 3.46
Diluted EPS 1.65 3.06 3.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:32 pm
