    Shiva Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.13 crore, up 22.29% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.13 crore in September 2022 up 22.29% from Rs. 101.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2022 down 52.25% from Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2022 down 36.11% from Rs. 7.67 crore in September 2021.

    Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in September 2021.

    Shiva Global shares closed at 115.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 76.25% over the last 12 months.

    Shiva Global Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.13142.30101.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.13142.30101.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.36103.0575.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.4420.1012.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.03-2.65-2.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.782.172.10
    Depreciation0.660.620.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8412.376.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.026.646.86
    Other Income0.210.150.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.246.807.04
    Interest1.492.231.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.754.575.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.754.575.27
    Tax0.691.151.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.063.423.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.063.423.95
    Minority Interest-0.41-0.36-0.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.653.063.45
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.653.063.46
    Diluted EPS1.653.063.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.653.063.46
    Diluted EPS1.653.063.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

