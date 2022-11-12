Shiva Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.13 crore, up 22.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.13 crore in September 2022 up 22.29% from Rs. 101.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2022 down 52.25% from Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2022 down 36.11% from Rs. 7.67 crore in September 2021.

Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in September 2021.

Shiva Global shares closed at 115.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 76.25% over the last 12 months.