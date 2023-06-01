Shiva Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.93 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 121.93 crore in March 2023 down 36.87% from Rs. 193.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 98.97% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2023 down 69.16% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2022.
Shiva Global shares closed at 80.31 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.
|Shiva Global Agro Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.93
|151.85
|193.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.93
|151.85
|193.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.62
|152.61
|120.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.75
|23.27
|16.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.13
|-45.19
|19.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.95
|3.09
|2.61
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.76
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.22
|13.35
|20.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.45
|3.96
|12.11
|Other Income
|0.86
|0.02
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.32
|3.98
|12.54
|Interest
|3.95
|2.90
|2.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|1.07
|10.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|1.07
|10.30
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.27
|2.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|0.80
|7.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|0.80
|7.73
|Minority Interest
|0.64
|-0.11
|-1.47
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.06
|0.69
|6.27
|Equity Share Capital
|9.99
|9.99
|9.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.69
|6.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.69
|6.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.69
|6.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.69
|6.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited