    Shiva Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.93 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.93 crore in March 2023 down 36.87% from Rs. 193.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 98.97% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2023 down 69.16% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2022.

    Shiva Global shares closed at 80.31 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.

    Shiva Global Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.93151.85193.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.93151.85193.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.62152.61120.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.7523.2716.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.13-45.1919.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.953.092.61
    Depreciation0.810.760.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.2213.3520.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.453.9612.11
    Other Income0.860.020.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.323.9812.54
    Interest3.952.902.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.641.0710.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.641.0710.30
    Tax-0.060.272.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.580.807.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.580.807.73
    Minority Interest0.64-0.11-1.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.060.696.27
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.696.27
    Diluted EPS-0.060.696.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.696.27
    Diluted EPS-0.060.696.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm