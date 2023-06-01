Shiva Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.93 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.93 crore in March 2023 down 36.87% from Rs. 193.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 98.97% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2023 down 69.16% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2022.

Shiva Global shares closed at 80.31 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.