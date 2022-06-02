Shiva Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.15 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.15 crore in March 2022 up 13.42% from Rs. 170.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2022 up 79.02% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2022 up 41.54% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021.

Shiva Global EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2021.

Shiva Global shares closed at 111.45 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.10% returns over the last 6 months and 174.85% over the last 12 months.