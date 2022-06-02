 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shiva Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.15 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 193.15 crore in March 2022 up 13.42% from Rs. 170.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2022 up 79.02% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2022 up 41.54% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021.

Shiva Global EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2021.

Shiva Global shares closed at 111.45 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.10% returns over the last 6 months and 174.85% over the last 12 months.

Shiva Global Agro Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 193.15 188.17 170.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 193.15 188.17 170.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 120.11 162.21 118.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.87 36.70 27.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.68 -30.79 0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.61 2.16 1.89
Depreciation 0.85 0.63 0.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.91 13.42 12.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.11 3.84 8.46
Other Income 0.43 0.53 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.54 4.37 8.77
Interest 2.24 1.75 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.30 2.62 7.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.30 2.62 7.28
Tax 2.57 0.66 1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.73 1.97 5.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.73 1.97 5.70
Minority Interest -1.47 -0.47 -2.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.27 1.49 3.50
Equity Share Capital 9.99 9.99 9.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.27 1.50 3.50
Diluted EPS 6.27 1.50 3.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.27 1.97 3.50
Diluted EPS 6.27 1.50 3.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Shiva Global #Shiva Global Agro Industries
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.