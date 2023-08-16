English
    Shiva Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.99 crore, down 25.51% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.99 crore in June 2023 down 25.51% from Rs. 142.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 78.75% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2023 down 39.49% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2022.

    Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2022.

    Shiva Global shares closed at 66.92 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months and -25.19% over the last 12 months.

    Shiva Global Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.99121.93142.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.99121.93142.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.79100.62103.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.893.7520.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.963.13-2.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.271.952.17
    Depreciation0.710.810.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.709.2212.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.592.456.64
    Other Income0.190.860.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.783.326.80
    Interest2.993.952.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.79-0.644.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.79-0.644.57
    Tax0.32-0.061.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.47-0.583.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.47-0.583.42
    Minority Interest0.180.64-0.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.650.063.06
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.65-0.063.06
    Diluted EPS0.65-0.063.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.65-0.063.06
    Diluted EPS0.65-0.063.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

