Shiva Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.30 crore, down 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.30 crore in June 2022 down 8.49% from Rs. 155.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022 down 35.58% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2021.

Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in June 2021.

Shiva Global shares closed at 97.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.38% returns over the last 6 months and 43.57% over the last 12 months.