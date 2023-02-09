Shiva Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore, down 19.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore in December 2022 down 19.3% from Rs. 188.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 53.54% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.2% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2021.
Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2021.
|Shiva Global shares closed at 101.65 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.70% returns over the last 6 months and 18.96% over the last 12 months.
|Shiva Global Agro Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|151.85
|124.13
|188.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|151.85
|124.13
|188.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|152.61
|78.36
|162.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.27
|6.44
|36.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-45.19
|20.03
|-30.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.09
|2.78
|2.16
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.66
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.35
|11.84
|13.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.96
|4.02
|3.84
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.21
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.98
|4.24
|4.37
|Interest
|2.90
|1.49
|1.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.07
|2.75
|2.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.07
|2.75
|2.62
|Tax
|0.27
|0.69
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.80
|2.06
|1.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.80
|2.06
|1.97
|Minority Interest
|-0.11
|-0.41
|-0.47
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.69
|1.65
|1.49
|Equity Share Capital
|9.99
|9.99
|9.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|1.65
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|1.65
|1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|1.65
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|1.65
|1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited