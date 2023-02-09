English
    Shiva Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore, down 19.3% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shiva Global Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore in December 2022 down 19.3% from Rs. 188.17 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 53.54% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.2% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2021.
    Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2021.Shiva Global shares closed at 101.65 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.70% returns over the last 6 months and 18.96% over the last 12 months.
    Shiva Global Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.85124.13188.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.85124.13188.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.6178.36162.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.276.4436.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.1920.03-30.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.092.782.16
    Depreciation0.760.660.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3511.8413.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.964.023.84
    Other Income0.020.210.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.984.244.37
    Interest2.901.491.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.072.752.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.072.752.62
    Tax0.270.690.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.802.061.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.802.061.97
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.41-0.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.691.651.49
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.691.651.50
    Diluted EPS0.691.651.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.691.651.97
    Diluted EPS0.691.651.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited