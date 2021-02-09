Shiva Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 150.18 crore, down 3.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.18 crore in December 2020 down 3.77% from Rs. 156.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020 down 27.62% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2020 down 26.83% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2019.

Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2019.

Shiva Global shares closed at 35.85 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.37% returns over the last 6 months and 82.91% over the last 12 months.