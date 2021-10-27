Shiva Cement Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 99.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 99.09% from Rs. 5.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.44 crore in September 2021 up 29.05% from Rs. 6.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2021 up 19.48% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2020.

Shiva Cement shares closed at 36.30 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.82% returns over the last 6 months and 147.61% over the last 12 months.