Shiva Cement Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in September 2020 down 6.46% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.26 crore in September 2020 down 0.57% from Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2020 up 23.26% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2019.

Shiva Cement shares closed at 11.44 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 22.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.18% over the last 12 months.