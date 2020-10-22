Shiva Cement Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in September 2020 down 6.46% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.26 crore in September 2020 down 0.57% from Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2020 up 23.26% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2019.
Shiva Cement shares closed at 11.44 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 22.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.18% over the last 12 months.
|Shiva Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.32
|8.46
|10.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.32
|8.46
|10.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.59
|2.25
|3.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.29
|0.16
|-0.42
|Power & Fuel
|3.50
|4.62
|4.61
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|1.05
|1.06
|Depreciation
|1.91
|1.91
|1.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.02
|0.12
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.92
|3.01
|1.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.25
|-4.68
|-1.87
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.22
|-4.64
|-1.83
|Interest
|4.24
|3.77
|3.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.46
|-8.41
|-5.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.46
|-8.41
|-5.66
|Tax
|-2.20
|-2.09
|-1.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.26
|-6.32
|-4.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.26
|-6.32
|-4.13
|Equity Share Capital
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am