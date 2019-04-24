Shiva Cement Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore in March 2019 down 5.56% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2019 down 312.65% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2019 down 131.52% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2018.
Shiva Cement shares closed at 14.60 on April 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.34% returns over the last 6 months and -49.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shiva Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.42
|4.90
|8.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.42
|4.90
|8.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.84
|1.47
|1.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.32
|0.21
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|4.57
|2.61
|3.88
|Employees Cost
|1.01
|0.86
|0.91
|Depreciation
|1.87
|1.94
|1.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.89
|1.93
|2.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.07
|-4.11
|-2.92
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.19
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.00
|-3.92
|-2.87
|Interest
|3.77
|3.90
|3.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.77
|-7.83
|-6.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.77
|-7.83
|-6.39
|Tax
|-2.65
|-2.00
|-8.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.12
|-5.83
|2.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.12
|-5.83
|2.41
|Equity Share Capital
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.30
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.30
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.30
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.30
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited