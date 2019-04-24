Shiva Cement Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore in March 2019 down 5.56% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2019 down 312.65% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2019 down 131.52% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2018.

Shiva Cement shares closed at 14.60 on April 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.34% returns over the last 6 months and -49.13% over the last 12 months.