Shiva Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Mar'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.41 7.92 8.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.41 7.92 8.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.65 2.15 2.25 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.46 1.18 0.16 Power & Fuel 2.41 -- 4.62 Employees Cost 0.95 0.99 1.05 Depreciation 2.01 2.02 1.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 -- 0.12 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.57 6.61 3.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.66 -5.03 -4.68 Other Income 0.33 0.44 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.33 -4.59 -4.64 Interest 1.91 2.93 3.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.24 -7.52 -8.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -7.24 -7.52 -8.41 Tax -1.88 -1.80 -2.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.36 -5.72 -6.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.36 -5.72 -6.32 Equity Share Capital 39.00 39.00 39.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.28 -0.29 -0.32 Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.29 -0.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.28 -0.29 -0.32 Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.29 -0.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited