Shiva Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
Shiva Cement shares closed at 36.85 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)
|Shiva Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.41
|7.92
|8.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.41
|7.92
|8.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|2.15
|2.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.46
|1.18
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|2.41
|--
|4.62
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.99
|1.05
|Depreciation
|2.01
|2.02
|1.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|--
|0.12
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.57
|6.61
|3.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.66
|-5.03
|-4.68
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.44
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|-4.59
|-4.64
|Interest
|1.91
|2.93
|3.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.24
|-7.52
|-8.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.24
|-7.52
|-8.41
|Tax
|-1.88
|-1.80
|-2.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.36
|-5.72
|-6.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.36
|-5.72
|-6.32
|Equity Share Capital
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited