Shiva Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore, down 8.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore in June 2019 down 8.32% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2019 up 5.98% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 up 117.91% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2018.
Shiva Cement shares closed at 11.99 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and -41.80% over the last 12 months.
|Shiva Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.65
|8.42
|11.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.65
|8.42
|11.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.46
|2.84
|1.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|0.32
|4.94
|Power & Fuel
|4.61
|4.57
|2.21
|Employees Cost
|1.06
|1.01
|1.03
|Depreciation
|1.95
|1.87
|1.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.86
|1.89
|2.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|-4.07
|-2.61
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.83
|-4.00
|-2.57
|Interest
|3.82
|3.77
|3.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.66
|-7.77
|-5.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.66
|-7.77
|-5.90
|Tax
|-1.53
|-2.65
|-1.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.13
|-5.12
|-4.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.13
|-5.12
|-4.39
|Equity Share Capital
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited