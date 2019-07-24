Shiva Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore, down 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore in June 2019 down 8.32% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2019 up 5.98% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 up 117.91% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2018.

Shiva Cement shares closed at 11.99 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and -41.80% over the last 12 months.